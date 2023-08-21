Beecher Bobcat Breakout 8/19/23

GSWB Cross Country went to compete in the Beecher Bobcat Breakout over the weekend. This was the teams first meet of the season and everyone showed up ready to compete.

The Tigers had one JV runner, Mikayla Vermaat. This is Mikayla’s first time in cross country so she was unsure of what to expect. She did awesome in the 1-mile race with a time of 8:25. Coach Residori is excited to see all Mikayla can do throughout the rest of the season.

The Varsity Lady Tigers had four runners compete in the 2-mile race. Leading the lady tigers in Chloe Biros with a time of 16:17. Following close behind was Kaylee Tousignant with a time of 16:46, Lily Eddy with a time of 17:11, and Lilly Scheuber with a time of 23:04. Coach Residori said the Lady Tigers have been working hard and it showed throughout the race.

The Varsity Boys competed in the final 2-mile race of the day. In front for the Tigers was Mason Jordan with a time of 14:54. Next was David Allen at 15:37 and Ty Tjelle with a time of 17:01. Coach Residori said the boys did a great job and she can not wait to see them continue to work hard throughout the season.