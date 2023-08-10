MVK 1 @ GSWB 11 (5 Innings) – Aug 9
GSWB opened up their 2023 season hosting the Mavericks of MVK. MVK took an early 1-0 lead after the lead-off batter was hit by a pitch then would score on a throwing error. GSWB had an answer with back-to-back singles from Caden Christensen and Case Christensen. Leading 2-1 after 1 inning, the Lions never looked back. Ryan Male earned the win by going 3 innings and striking out 3. Grady Phillips relieved Male and tossed the final 2 innings with 3 strikeouts. Thomas Phillips reached base safely 4 times for GSWB on the day. GSWB is now 1-0 and travels to Seneca Thursday.
For the Mavericks, five pitchers threw one inning apiece in the loss. Olin Field, recorded the lone hit for MVK and Kolton Pfeifer scored the lone run.