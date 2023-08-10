MVK 1 @ GSWB 11 (5 Innings) – Aug 9

GSWB opened up their 2023 season hosting the Mavericks of MVK. MVK took an early 1-0 lead after the lead-off batter was hit by a pitch then would score on a throwing error. GSWB had an answer with back-to-back singles from Caden Christensen and Case Christensen. Leading 2-1 after 1 inning, the Lions never looked back. Ryan Male earned the win by going 3 innings and striking out 3. Grady Phillips relieved Male and tossed the final 2 innings with 3 strikeouts. Thomas Phillips reached base safely 4 times for GSWB on the day. GSWB is now 1-0 and travels to Seneca Thursday.