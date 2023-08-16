Grundy County VAC and Hines VA Outreach in Gardner

The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission and the Edward Hines VA Hospital Outreach Coordinator will be available to answer questions regarding the PACT Act and other VA benefits and programs at these upcoming events:

Monday August 21, 2023 from 10 am to 2 pm in Gardner at the Community Foundation of Grundy County South Resource Center 229 Liberty Street Gardner, IL 60424

Saturday September 9, 2023 at the Operation Firm Handshake picnic from 10 am to 5 pm. The picnic is held at the Coal City Area Club.

These events are all free and open to all area veterans, no registration is required.

The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission along with the US Department of Veterans Affairs Edward Hines Medical Center can help answer questions about VA health care, the PACT Act, Camp Lejeune water, and many other veterans benefits and programs. They can also discuss many other federal, state, and local veterans benefits and services.

The PACT Act is a law that was approved in the fall of 2022 that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. Some deadlines are approaching for certain veterans the Grundy County VAC and Hines VA Hospital are available to help explain the deadlines and requirements along with assisting in applying for these benefits.

The PACT Act adds to the list of health conditions that we assume (or “presume”) are caused by exposure to these substances. This law helps us provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.

There’s no deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits.

The Veterans Health Administration is extending and expanding VA health care eligibility based on the PACT Act. We encourage you to apply, no matter your separation date. Your eligibility depends on your service history and other factors.

If you meet the requirements listed here, you can get free VA health care for any condition related to your service for up to 10 years from the date of your most recent discharge or separation. You can also enroll at any time during this period and get any care you need, but you may owe a copay for some care.

At least one of these must be true of your active-duty service:

You served in a theater of combat operations during a period of war after the Persian Gulf War, or

You served in combat against a hostile force during a period of hostilities after November 11, 1998

And this must be true for you:

You were discharged or released on or after October 1, 2013

If you meet the requirements listed here, you can receive care and enroll during a special enrollment period between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023.

At least one of these must be true of your active-duty service:

You served in a theater of combat operations during a period of war after the Persian Gulf War, or

You served in combat against a hostile force during a period of hostilities after November 11, 1998

And both of these must be true for you:

You were discharged or released between September 11, 2001, and October 1, 2013, and

You haven’t enrolled in VA health care before

We encourage you to apply during this 1-year period so we can provide you with any care you may need now or in the future. Enrollment is free. And your care may be free as well.

All services provided by both agencies are free and open to all veterans and their surviving spouses.

You may also be eligible for VA health care benefits if you served in the active military, naval, or air service and didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge. If you enlisted after September 7, 1980, or entered active duty after October 16, 1981, you must have served 24 continuous months or the full period for which you were called to active duty. There are other criteria that may also make you eligible for VA health care.

Please bring a copy of your DD214 and a Photo ID if you would like to discuss any benefits or to file a claim for any benefits or services. If you do not have a copy of your DD 214, the Grundy County VAC can assist you with getting a copy.

“Educating our communities veterans about what they are eligible for and how to apply for benefits and services is a part of our mission.” said Ken Buck, Superintendent of the VAC. “Having the staff from Hines VA Hospital available to come to Grundy County to work alongside us is one way we are able to connect and assist our veterans.” A veteran is also welcome to contact the VAC at vac@grundycountyil.gov or 815-941-3152 to ask general questions or to schedule an office appointment.