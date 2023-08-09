Fight Flu & COVID with the LCHD

Livingston County, IL – The Livingston County Health Department (LCHD) is working hard to bring influenza and COVID vaccinations to residents throughout the county. Visit an immunization clinic near you for a boost your immune system this season.

(Those with an * are drive-thru clinics.)

*Pontiac: Monday, Sept. 25 from 11:00a.m. to 1:00p.m. @ Block 59 downtown Pontiac

*Dwight: Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 11:00a.m. to 1:00p.m. @ Dwight United Methodist

Odell: Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 8:30 to 9:30a.m. @ Bank of Pontiac – Odell Branch

Saunemin: Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 11:00 to 11:45a.m. @ Saunemin Community Building

*Fairbury: Thursday, Sept. 28 from 11:00a.m. to 1:00p.m. @ First Baptist Church

Flanagan: Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 9:00a.m. to 10:00a.m. @ Flanagan Community Building

*Streator: Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 11:00a.m. to 1:00p.m. @ Park Place (next to Park Presbyterian Church) Chatsworth: Thursday, Oct. 5 from 11:00a.m. to 1:00p.m. @ Chatsworth Bluebird Hall

You must have your insurance card and ID as vaccinations will be billed to Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance. Reasonable accommodations will be made for those without insurance. Please contact the LCHD to learn more.

As soon as vaccines have been received, walk-in flu and COVID vaccinations will be available at the LCHD (310 E. Torrance Ave., Pontiac) every Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Check online at www.lchd.us for up-to-date information. For those with limited mobility, vaccinations may be brought to your vehicle.