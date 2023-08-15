Dwight Woman’s Club Saturday Market

There is still time to enjoy the Dwight Woman’s Club (DWC) Saturday Market, held each Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the parking lot of St. Patrick’s Church. All are welcome to come and support local vendors selling a variety of goods. The last DWC Saturday Market of 2023 will be Saturday September 16th.

Is your vegetable garden overflowing? Do you harvest your own honey? Maybe you have more sweet corn than you know what to do with? Then join DWC Saturday Market as a vendor! More details for how to sign-up can be found on their website: https://www.facebook.com/groups/dwcsaturdaymarket/