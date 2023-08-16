The Dwight Village Board of Trustees met Monday August 14.

Prior to the board meeting, a community meeting was held in the ESDA Room regarding the proposed upgrades to Renfrew Park. More information can be found on that in a prior post.

FINANCIAL

A payment of August 14, 2023 for bills $154,873.78 was approved.

PUBLIC FORUM

Randy Irvin, representing Harvest Days, reported plans for the annual celebration are progressing on schedule. He added from his Dwight Economic Alliance position that there have been some recent inquiries regarding available properties in the area from potential new businesses.

PRESIDENTS REPORT

Mayor Paul Johnson gave his thanks to all working on the proposed grant and potential upgrade to Renfrew Park.

VILLAGE REPORTS

Village Administrator Crissy Livingston commented that there was a good turn out at the Renfrew Park forum prior to the Board meeting. She also reported that grants would be submitted regarding Safe Routes to School program for both the High School and Grade School. Also, because of scheduling issue concrete for the William Street construction project would be procured from Grundy Redi Mix in Coal City rather than Chief Redi Mix as originally planned.

EMS Director Michael Callahan reported that Zack Zimmerman had passed his paramedic national registration exam and is just awaiting his state license.

Chief of Police Mike Nolan thanked the community, particularly officer Gary Beier, for a successful National Night Out on August 2. He added the new squad car is hoped to be in operation by Harvest Days weekend.

Director of Public works Cory Scoles reported that the new playground equipment for Lions Lake is expected to be delivered soon. He also gave thanks to Village crews for their clean-up work following the most recent storm and congratulated Cody Mahoney on his 8-year anniversary with the Village.

COMMITTEE MEETING

None

ORDINANCES/RESOLUTIONS

Resolution No. 2023-15- OSLAD was passed affirming the Village’s intent to move forward with requesting the OSLAD (Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development) grant. Currently no Village funds are being committed to the project.

OLD BUSINESS

No new business was discussed.

NEW BUSINESS

Mack & Associates Audit – Lauri Pope, Senior Manager from Mack and Associates reviewed the annual financial audit reporting there were no open findings and offered a clean opinion from an accounting standpoint.

– Lauri Pope, Senior Manager from Mack and Associates reviewed the annual financial audit reporting there were no open findings and offered a clean opinion from an accounting standpoint. Knights of Columbus 1282 Tootsie Roll Bucket Brigade Request – The Bucket Brigade was approved for September 15 and 16 at the intersection of Routes 17 and 47.

– The Bucket Brigade was approved for September 15 and 16 at the intersection of Routes 17 and 47. Aly Anne’s Sound Amplification Permit Request August 26, 2023 – This was approved.

– This was approved. Aly Anne’s Sound Amplification Permit Request September 21-24, 2023 – This was approved.

– This was approved. Aly Anne’s Street Closure Permit Request August 26, 2023 – This was approved.

This was approved. Aly Anne’s Street Closure Permit Request September 21-24, 2023 – This was approved.

– This was approved. Willy’s Pub Sound Amplification Permit Request September 23, 2023 – This was approved.

– This was approved. Gordon & Backhus Glass & Lock Proposal $13,546.81 – This proposal was approved to supply and install the necessary materials to re-code the village hall, all wells, swimming pool, old train station and old Texaco Station.

– This proposal was approved to supply and install the necessary materials to re-code the village hall, all wells, swimming pool, old train station and old Texaco Station. Dikot LTD (Berkot Super Foods) Video Gaming Terminal License Application Request – Six gaming terminal licenses were approved for Berkot Super Foods.

– Six gaming terminal licenses were approved for Berkot Super Foods. Sidewalk Reimbursement Request #1 – This request was tabled pending clarification of the reimbursement policy.

– This request was tabled pending clarification of the reimbursement policy. Sidewalk Reimbursement Request #2 – This request was tabled pending clarification of the reimbursement policy.

– This request was tabled pending clarification of the reimbursement policy. Hire Part-time EMT Basic – Troy Opyd was hired as Part-time EMT Basic pending his qualifying with the Morris Hospital system.

MOTION TO ENTER INTO EXECUTIVE SESSION – The Board entered into Executive Session with no action resulting.

The next Board meeting will be Monday August 28.