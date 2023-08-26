In dramatic fashion, the Dwight Trojans went for 2 with 1:26 left in the game, but got stopped at the one, and lost their opening game on the road to Fieldcrest, 20 -19.

After trailing by 20, the Trojans cut the lead to 20 – 7 with 2:46 left to go in the 3rd quarter on a one yard run by Conner Telford. The point after kick by Angel Martin was good.

Seth Robertson scored mid-way through the 4th quarter on an 8 yard run. The PAT was no good.

With 1:26 left in the game, Seth Robertson scored again on a 10 yard run to draw the Trojans within one. The Knights kept the Trojans out of the end zone on the point after play and held on for the win.

The Trojans were led in rushing by Seth Robertson with 77 yards on 11 attempts and Dylan Crouch with 77 yards on 6 runs.