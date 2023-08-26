|Fieldcrest
–
|20
|Final
|19
|Dwight
0-1
|SCORE BY QUARTER
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|Final
|Fieldcrest
|6
|6
|8
|0
|0
|20
|Dwight
|0
|0
|7
|12
|0
|19
Conner Telford passed for 21 yards, completing 4 of 9 attempts.
Evan Cox led the team in tackles with 9.
The Trojans will next take on Elgin St. Edward Friday September 1 at home. This will be their first competition in the new Chicagoland Prairie Conference.
|Dwight
|RUSHING
|ATT
|YDS
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|22 Seth Robertson,RB/LB
|11
|77
|7.0
|12
|2
|3 Conner Telford,QB/DB
|7
|30
|4.3
|9
|1
|24 Ayden Roff,RB/DB
|5
|54
|10.8
|49
|0
|21 Dylan Crouch,RB/OLB
|6
|77
|12.8
|39
|0
|Total
|29
|238
|8.2
|49
|3
|PASSING
|ATT
|CMP
|YDS
|SAC
|LG
|TD
|INT
|RTG
|3 Conner Telford,QB/DB
|9
|4
|21
|0
|13
|0
|1
|12.0
|10 Evan Cox,QB/LB
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39.6
|Total
|10
|4
|21
|0
|13
|0
|1
|8.3
|PASS RECEIVING
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|22 Seth Robertson,RB/LB
|2
|2
|20
|10.0
|13
|0
|24 Ayden Roff,RB/DB
|1
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|21 Dylan Crouch,RB/OLB
|4
|1
|-1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|11 Joey Starks,TE/DB
|3
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|10
|4
|21
|5.3
|13
|0
|PUNTING
|NO
|TB
|YDS
|AVG
|LG
|IN20
|4 Asher Kargle,RB/DB
|1
|0
|52
|52.0
|52
|1
|12 Angel Martin,K/P
|1
|0
|37
|37.0
|37
|0
|Total
|2
|0
|89
|44.5
|52
|1
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO
|FC
|YDS
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|KICKOFFS
|NO
|TB
|YDS
|AVG
|LG
|SH
|12 Angel Martin,K/P
|3
|0
|59
|19.7
|46
|0
|Total
|3
|0
|59
|19.7
|46
|0
|KICK RETURNS
|NO
|FC
|YDS
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|44 David Paige-Gomez,RB/DT
|1
|0
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Total
|1
|0
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|DEFENSIVE
|UA
|AS
|TOT
|SK
|YDS
|IN
|F
|FR
|TD
|22 Seth Robertson,RB/LB
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3 Conner Telford,QB/DB
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21 Dylan Crouch,RB/OLB
|5
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10 Evan Cox,QB/LB
|7
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25 Ayden Collom,RB/OLB
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11 Joey Starks,TE/DB
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|65 Terry Wilkey,G/DT
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7 Owen Woods,WR/DB
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|80 Tristan Larkin,TE/DT
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23 Ryan Hilt,RB/OLB
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|55 Landon Burkhardt,G/DT
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Total
|34
|4
|38
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0