Fieldcrest
 20 Final 19 Dwight
0-1
Fieldcrest 6 6 8 0 0 20
Dwight 0 0 7 12 0 19

Conner Telford passed for 21 yards, completing 4 of 9 attempts.

Evan Cox led the team in tackles with 9.

The Trojans will next take on Elgin St. Edward Friday September 1 at home.  This will be their first competition in the new Chicagoland Prairie Conference.

Dwight
RUSHING ATT YDS AVG LG TD
22 Seth Robertson,RB/LB 11 77 7.0 12 2
3 Conner Telford,QB/DB 7 30 4.3 9 1
24 Ayden Roff,RB/DB 5 54 10.8 49 0
21 Dylan Crouch,RB/OLB 6 77 12.8 39 0
Total 29 238 8.2 49 3
PASSING ATT CMP YDS SAC LG TD INT RTG
3 Conner Telford,QB/DB 9 4 21 0 13 0 1 12.0
10 Evan Cox,QB/LB 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 39.6
Total 10 4 21 0 13 0 1 8.3
PASS RECEIVING TAR REC YDS AVG LG TD
22 Seth Robertson,RB/LB 2 2 20 10.0 13 0
24 Ayden Roff,RB/DB 1 1 2 2.0 2 0
21 Dylan Crouch,RB/OLB 4 1 -1 -1.0 0 0
11 Joey Starks,TE/DB 3 0 0 0.0 0 0
Total 10 4 21 5.3 13 0
PUNTING NO TB YDS AVG LG IN20
4 Asher Kargle,RB/DB 1 0 52 52.0 52 1
12 Angel Martin,K/P 1 0 37 37.0 37 0
Total 2 0 89 44.5 52 1
PUNT RETURNS NO FC YDS AVG LG TD
KICKOFFS NO TB YDS AVG LG SH
12 Angel Martin,K/P 3 0 59 19.7 46 0
Total 3 0 59 19.7 46 0
KICK RETURNS NO FC YDS AVG LG TD
44 David Paige-Gomez,RB/DT 1 0 11 11.0 11 0
Total 1 0 11 11.0 11 0
DEFENSIVE UA AS TOT SK YDS IN F FR TD
22 Seth Robertson,RB/LB 7 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Conner Telford,QB/DB 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0
21 Dylan Crouch,RB/OLB 5 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 0
10 Evan Cox,QB/LB 7 2 9 0 0 0 0 0 0
25 Ayden Collom,RB/OLB 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0
11 Joey Starks,TE/DB 4 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0
65 Terry Wilkey,G/DT 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0
7 Owen Woods,WR/DB 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
80 Tristan Larkin,TE/DT 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0
23 Ryan Hilt,RB/OLB 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
55 Landon Burkhardt,G/DT 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0
Total 34 4 38 0 0 0 1 0 0