The Grundy County Health Department will soon be setting out mosquito collection traps, an annual task which collects mosquitos for laboratory testing to determine if they are carrying West Nile Virus. Eight (8) traps will be placed in various areas of the county. Testing will occur through October 15, 2023.

Mosquitos traps collect mosquitos to test for West Nile. They are not a tool for mosquito prevention.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the prevention of mosquito breading by removing standing water from yards. Standing water most often exists in these common areas: