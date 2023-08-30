Still haven’t cleaned out your garage or home this summer due to the heat??? Now is the time to get ready for the fall City Wide Garage Sale. On Friday and Saturday, September 22nd and 23rd, the Village of Coal City will sponsor a Community-Wide Garage Sale!’ Still haven’t cleaned out your garage or home this summer due to the heat??? Now is the time to get ready for the fall City Wide Garage Sale. On Friday and Saturday, September 22nd and 23rd, the Village of Coal City will sponsor a Community-Wide Garage Sale!’

This two-day event is scheduled from 8am – 4pm.’ RAIN OR SHINE! Addresses with a list of items will be included on maps that will be on-line at w w w . coal ci t y – i l . gov and distributed by September 21st.

Maps will be available at the Coal City Village Hall at 515 S. Broadway, Coal City

Call the’village hall for more information at’815-634-8608 or go to: WWW.coalcity-il.gov

This event is free, no fees or donations are requested.