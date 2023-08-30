COAL CITY FALL FEST 2023

The Village of Coal City’s 3rd ANNUAL FALL FEST will kick off on Friday, September 15th, at 7P with a performance by “SOUTHBOUND CHICAGO” in the parking lot next to 625 S. Broadway until 11P. Food and beverages will be available at 6P.

The 3 rd ANNUAL FALL FEST will continue Saturday, September 16th, from 3PM-11P.

Activities include:

A CAR SHOW from 3P-6P on S. Broadway St. starting at Campbell Park north to Church Street with prizes awarded.

TOUCH-A-TRUCK from 3P-7P on Center St.

Campbell Park KIDS ZONE with an obstacle course, inflatables and more from 3P-7P;

MEGAN BUGG 5K Run begins at 6P at Babe’s Tap.

RETRO CIRCUS band will perform from 6P-9P, and BAD CHOICES band will perform from 9P-11P in the Advanced Auto’s parking lot on South Broadway.

Additional activities include Axe Throwing, Rock Wall climbing, Hungry Hippo and the Citizen of the Year Award will be presented at 5:35P.

FOOD AND DRINK will be abundant starting at 4P! served by PICTURE ME SMOKIN’, BUDDY MAC’S FOOD TRUCK, LIL DEB’S MOBILE EATS, BEANS AND BITES will be located at Onorato’s Realty, MUSTACHIOS and at the CONCESSION STAND IN CAMPBEL PARK, the 1st Presbyterian Church will serve turkey poor boys, walking tacos and pulled pork. Food and refreshments will also be available from local establishments.

Call the Village Hall for more information at 815-634-8608 or go to: WWW.coalcity-il.gov.