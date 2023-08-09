9 Area Communities Have Been Awarded CDBG Public Infrastructure and Housing Rehabilitation Grants
Nine area communities were assisted by the North Central Illinois Council of Governments in obtaining $7,244,686 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for public infrastructure and housing rehabilitation projects. These funds are coming from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
Public Infrastructure $3,344,686
Public Infrastructure projects allow communities to make critical repairs to water, sewer, and drainage infrastructure to enhance the health, safety and quality of life for residents.
- City of Henry – $458,985 for water main improvements.
- Village of Bureau Junction – $645,000 for water system improvements.
- Village of Carbon Hill – $784,970 for WWTP improvements.
- Village of Dover – $964,850 for water treatment system improvements.
- Village of Verona – $490,881 for WWTP improvements.
Housing Rehabilitation $3,900,000
Each receives $650,000 for the rehabilitation of 10 homes.
Housing Rehabilitation grants are designed to assist low-to-moderate income homeowners with improvements to ensure safe and sanitary living conditions.
- City of Henry
- City of Morris
- Village of Braceville
- Village of Bureau Junction
- Village of Coal City
- Village of Neponset