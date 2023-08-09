9 Area Communities Have Been Awarded CDBG Public Infrastructure and Housing Rehabilitation Grants

Nine area communities were assisted by the North Central Illinois Council of Governments in obtaining $7,244,686 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for public infrastructure and housing rehabilitation projects. These funds are coming from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Public Infrastructure $3,344,686

Public Infrastructure projects allow communities to make critical repairs to water, sewer, and drainage infrastructure to enhance the health, safety and quality of life for residents.

City of Henry – $458,985 for water main improvements.

Village of Bureau Junction – $645,000 for water system improvements.

Village of Carbon Hill – $784,970 for WWTP improvements.

Village of Dover – $964,850 for water treatment system improvements.

Village of Verona – $490,881 for WWTP improvements.

Housing Rehabilitation $3,900,000

Each receives $650,000 for the rehabilitation of 10 homes.

Housing Rehabilitation grants are designed to assist low-to-moderate income homeowners with improvements to ensure safe and sanitary living conditions.

City of Henry

City of Morris

Village of Braceville

Village of Bureau Junction

Village of Coal City

Village of Neponset