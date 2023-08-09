9 Area Communities Have Been Awarded CDBG Public Infrastructure and Housing Rehabilitation Grants

Nine area communities were assisted by the North Central Illinois Council of Governments in obtaining $7,244,686 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for public infrastructure and housing rehabilitation projects. These funds are coming from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Public Infrastructure $3,344,686

Public Infrastructure projects allow communities to make critical repairs to water, sewer, and drainage infrastructure to enhance the health, safety and quality of life for residents.

  • City of Henry – $458,985 for water main improvements.
  • Village of Bureau Junction – $645,000 for water system improvements.
  • Village of Carbon Hill – $784,970 for WWTP improvements.
  • Village of Dover $964,850 for water treatment system improvements.
  • Village of Verona$490,881 for WWTP improvements.

Housing Rehabilitation $3,900,000

Each receives $650,000 for the rehabilitation of 10 homes.

Housing Rehabilitation grants are designed to assist low-to-moderate income homeowners with improvements to ensure safe and sanitary living conditions.

  • City of Henry
  • City of Morris
  • Village of Braceville
  • Village of Bureau Junction
  • Village of Coal City
  • Village of Neponset