The lady Redbirds won 14-4 against Metamora Saint Mary’s

Olivia Buck drove in five runs on two hits to lead Dwight Common School Redbirds past Metamora Saint Marys 14-4 on Saturday. Olivia hit an inside the park home run in the second inning, scoring three runs, and singled in the third inning, scoring two. Elizabeth Hansen drove in 2 runs on 1 hit.

Mia Franklin earned the win for Dwight Common School Redbirds. The right-handed pitcher surrendered three hits and four runs (three earned) over three innings, striking out four and walking four.

Second game of the day, the Redbirds defeated Prairie Central 7-5.

The Redbirds got on the board in the top of the first inning after Adilynn Avilez singled, Raegan Brown was struck by a pitch, and June Woods walked, each scoring one run.

The Redbirds made the score 7-3 in the top of the fourth after Grace Tjelle singled, scoring one run, Olivia Buck tripled, scoring two runs, and Adilynn Avilez singled, scoring one run.

Olivia Buck the right-handed hitter went 2-for-3. Adilynn Avilez stole four bases.

Mia Franklin earned the win for Dwight Common School Redbirds. The starting pitcher allowed seven hits and five runs (three earned) over five innings, striking out six and walking two.

The championship game the Redbirds took second place to Pontiac Saintt Marys losing 10-0.

Olivia Buck led the Redbirds with two hits in two at bats from the leadoff position.

Kenzie Livingston had 4 strikeouts and 2 walks