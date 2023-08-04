4 Tech-Friendly Ways to Ace the School Year

(Statepoint) American families are expected to spend record-high amounts this back-to-school season. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), families with children in elementary, middle and high school will spend $890 on average for school items, while those with college-aged students are looking at more than $1,360 in shopping expenses.

Whether your kids are off to kindergarten or college, here’s how you can shop smarter and prepare for the school year:

1. Upgrade Your Devices. Electronics and tech are a top priority for families this school season. The NRF says Americans are expected to spend a collective $15 billion on electronics for back to school and $23 billion for back to college. The good news is that you may be able to score deals this back-to-school season to help save on smartphones, wearables and more. T-Mobile is offering a free REVVL 6 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord N30 5G or Samsung Galaxy A14 5G when adding a voice line for each device on a qualifying plan via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax. Plus, if T-Mobile customers prefer to gear up with a wearable, they can score the wireless company’s exclusive SyncUP KIDS Watch for free when adding a qualifying watch line via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax. To learn more about T-Mobile’s back-to-school deals, head to t-mobile.com/offers/back-to-school-deals.







2. Keep Track of School Items. It’s the time of year when backpacks, lunchboxes and musical instruments tend to go missing. Ensure your child or college student never loses their items again by placing a T-Mobile SyncUP TRACKER in items of importance. It’s a simple, easy way to help you keep track of belongings.

3. Stay Connected for Study Time. For families or college students looking for an affordable option to stay connected at home, T-Mobile has them covered with 5G Internet for only $30 per month with a Go5G Plus or Magenta MAX plan and AutoPay. For those unsure about making the switch, the wireless company offers a worry-free Test Drive of its 5G Internet for 15 days. And, T-Mobile 5G Internet comes with a Price Lock Guarantee, so you can rest easy knowing your monthly rate won’t increase (exclusions like taxes and fees apply). Learn more by visiting https://www.t-mobile.com/homeinternet.

4. Prioritize a Sleep Routine. A recent “Lancet Journal” study found that children need at least nine hours of sleep each night to support healthy neurocognitive development. Set your kids up for success by creating a school bedtime and wake-up routine a couple weeks before school begins to help ease into the new academic year. Apps like Moshi use sounds, sleep stories and even meditations to encourage better sleep for kids, and Calm can be used for college students and parents to ease stress.

Get ready to rock the school year with some savvy planning, deal-hunting adventures and a dose of healthy habits that create an epic year ahead for you and your family.







