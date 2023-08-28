The HERO “Hidden in Plain Sight” trailer will be on display at Dwight Harvest Days on Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 10am to 2pm.

The “Hidden in Plain Sight” trailer recreates a teen’s bedroom to educate anyone over the age of 21 who has influence over a teenager: parents, coaches, leaders, and more in identifying signs of alcohol and drug abuse, eating disorders, self-mutilation, violence, sex and other dangerous behaviors.

Narcan will also be available and training at the event too. Anything we can do as a community to decrease the drug flow into our towns, drug use by all ages, and the number of deaths to drug overdose, we will do, especially with everyone’s support!

About HERO

HERO was founded by Brian Kirk and John Roberts after their two sons, Matt and Billy, were tragically taken from them while battling a heroin addiction. The Two Dads, as the local media took to calling them, set out to call attention to the heroin/opioid epidemic spreading throughout similarly affluent middle class communities, to connect with and build a support network of families who have also lost children to heroin, and to work to see the day when no parent has to experience the loss of a child to the disease of addiction again.

We are the Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization. Our mission is to stop the growing heroin/opioid epidemic that has rapidly swept across our nation through our own programs and by supporting strategic pieces of legislation all while providing comfort and support to those who have lost a loved one to heroin/opioid or are currently helping a loved one who is struggling with this deadly disease.

Heroin has been steadily and rapidly expanding from the usual centers of use and distribution for over a decade. It can no longer be said to be just an inner city problem or one that affects a certain population or demographic. Heroin/opioid use and addiction is now bubbling up from just beneath the surface of many small, affluent, suburban communities and affecting families that were unprepared to face this problem.

HERO is here to push the issue and make sure that the families within these communities are made aware of the growing heroin/opioid epidemic. By raising awareness and educating people about what to look for and getting parents, teachers, and authorities all working in concert to keep young people from picking up this deadly habit, we can stop the epidemic and build strong bonds between us, our children, and the communities we’re all a part of.

HERO is dedicated to educating the public about more than just the alarming statistics. Read on and learn more about addiction, coping with the loss of a loved one, and treatment options that work as well as heroin/opioid facts versus myths.