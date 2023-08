The Dwight Trojans will take on Minonk (Fieldcrest) Friday August 25 in Minonk.

This game will be the first as a member of the newly-formed Chicagoland Prairie Conference.

Member schools of CPC include Elmwood, Melrose Park (Walther Christian), Norridge (Ridgewood), Ottawa (Marquette), Peru (St. Bede), Seneca, and Westmont.

Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop] (0-0)

Head Coach: Luke Standiford

2022 Record: 2-7

Classification Enrollment: 403.50



https://www.ihsa.org/data/fb/conf221.htm