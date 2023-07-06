Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child Arrest

Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley announced the arrest of Robert E. Schaffnit III, age 46, from Verona, IL on the following preliminary charges:

On June 13th, 2023, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into a criminal sexual assault that has been ongoing for the past 3 years involving a juvenile family member of the accused. During the investigation, a victim sensitive interview was completed with the victim by a child forensic interviewer with the Grundy County Child Advocacy Center. Detectives also conducted a follow up to information obtained during the interview and were able to locate items of evidentiary value.

On July 3rd, 2023, detectives met with the Grundy County State’s Attorney’s Office and preliminary charges of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault were approved. On that same date, Schaffnit was located leaving his place of employment and taken into custody.

On July 5th, 2023, Schaffnit appeared in court where he was charged with the above-mentioned offenses. The bond on the offenses was set at $250,000.00. More charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Assisting in the investigation is the Department of Children and Family Services, the Grundy County Child Advocacy Center, and the Grundy County State’s Attorney’s Office.

*All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.