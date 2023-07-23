News Release

Mihreteab Gilleland qualified for the 1A state track meet in the 1600 with a second place finish at sectionals in a time of 4:42

Motion: to approve the consent agenda as presented.

Motion: to establish Wednesday, September 20 at 6:45 pm in the Tri-Point Board Room as the time, date, and location for the FY 2024 budget hearing.

Motion: to place the 2023-24 tentative budget on public display in the district office. Motion: to not release the closed session minutes dated January 2023 through June 2023. Motion: to approve Destruction of Audio Recording of Closed Session over 18 months old

Motion: I move to go into closed session @ ____ pm for the: A. appointment, employment, discipline, performance of specific employees; B. Collective Bargaining matters or consideration of salary schedules for one or more classes of employees; in accordance with 5 ILCS 120/2 (c ) and (1) , (2)and (3) of the Illinois Open Meeting Act.

Motion to hire Kristin Opperman as 8th grade girls basketball coach Motion to hire Maddyson Followell as 7th grade girls basketball coach Motion to hire Diane Perkins as HS Choir sponsor

Motion to re-hire Will Patterson as the JH softball coach

Motion to re-hire Mike Kelly as HS golf coach

Motion to re-hire Brendan Elens as the HS cross country coach Motion to re-hire Joe Santillo as the JH cross country coach

Motion to hire Rene Movern as the junior high head cook

Motion to hire Lauren Anderson as the HS Assistant Volleyball coach Motion to re-hire Brittany Lane as JH assistant sb coach

Motion to the accept non-union salary increases as presented

Motion to adjourn the meeting.

Next Meeting August 16, 2023