d. Approve Destruction of Audio Recording of Closed Session Minutes 11. Closed Session

a. Appointment, employment, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees;

b. Collective Bargaining matters or consideration of salary schedules for one or more classes of employees;

12. Action following Closed Session Items a. Employment Actions

13. Adjournment

Next Board Meeting on August 16, 2023 in the Board Room in Kempton