The Board of Education of Tri-Point CUSD 6J Regular Meeting of July 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. 101 East Main, Kempton, IL
Agenda
- Call to order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll Call
- Public Comments
- Presentations/Student Recognition
a. Student Recognition
i. HS Track Resolution
b. Board Member Recognition
i. 2 Outgoing board members
c. Superintendent Report
- Consent Agenda
- Approve the minutes of the June 21, 2023 Regular Board Meeting
- Approve the minutes of the June 21, 2023 Regular Closed Session
- Treasurers Report dated June 30, 2023
- Accounts Payable dated June 30, 2023
- Correspondence
- Board Committee Reports
- Set time and date for Building Committee as a whole
- Set Time and date for Handbook Committee
- Set Time and date for Crisis Management Meeting
- Old Business
- New Business
- Set Date, Time, and Location for Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Hearing
- Approve Tentative Budget for 2023-24 School Year
- Semi-Annual Review of Closed Session Minutes
d. Approve Destruction of Audio Recording of Closed Session Minutes 11. Closed Session
a. Appointment, employment, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees;
b. Collective Bargaining matters or consideration of salary schedules for one or more classes of employees;
12. Action following Closed Session Items a. Employment Actions
13. Adjournment
Next Board Meeting on August 16, 2023 in the Board Room in Kempton