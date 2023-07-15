 

The Board of Education of Tri-Point CUSD 6J Regular Meeting of July 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. 101 East Main, Kempton, IL
Agenda

  1. Call to order
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Roll Call
  4. Public Comments
  5. Presentations/Student Recognition

a. Student Recognition
i. HS Track Resolution

b. Board Member Recognition
i. 2 Outgoing board members

c. Superintendent Report

  1. Consent Agenda
    1. Approve the minutes of the June 21, 2023 Regular Board Meeting
    2. Approve the minutes of the June 21, 2023 Regular Closed Session
    3. Treasurers Report dated June 30, 2023
    4. Accounts Payable dated June 30, 2023
  2. Correspondence
  3. Board Committee Reports
    1. Set time and date for Building Committee as a whole
    2. Set Time and date for Handbook Committee
    3. Set Time and date for Crisis Management Meeting
  4. Old Business
  5. New Business
    1. Set Date, Time, and Location for Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Hearing
    2. Approve Tentative Budget for 2023-24 School Year
    3. Semi-Annual Review of Closed Session Minutes

d. Approve Destruction of Audio Recording of Closed Session Minutes 11. Closed Session

a. Appointment, employment, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees;

b. Collective Bargaining matters or consideration of salary schedules for one or more classes of employees;

12. Action following Closed Session Items a. Employment Actions

13. Adjournment
Next Board Meeting on August 16, 2023 in the Board Room in Kempton