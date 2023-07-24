Route 53 to see over $54 million in upgrades in the coming years

WILMINGTON– State Senator Patrick Joyce, State Representative Anthony DeLuca and Will County Board member Joe Van Duyne announced over $54 million to improve Route 53 over the next six years.

“One of the most common things I hear in Wilmington is that Route 53 needs to be fixed,” said Joyce (D-Essex). “Fixing Route 53 is very important to communities in this area, as it goes right through downtown and people use it to get to work. I will continue to work to bring tax dollars back to our area.”

Villages and municipalities along Route 53, including Gardner, Braceville, Godley, Braidwood, Wilmington and up to Joliet will see $54 million spent over the next six years for improvements.

“It is high time that we make the proper investment to fix these roads,” said State Representative Anthony DeLuca. “We can accomplish so much when state and local government works together to achieve a solution.”

Some of the most important projects Route 53 will see over the next six years include:

$1 million to replace Forked Creek Bridge on Kankakee Street in Wilmington next to DC Marine Service

$4.4 million for designed overlay and repaving from Gardner to the Will County line in Godley

$40.5 million for upgrades including intersection improvements, pedestrian and bicycle improvements, channelization, construction engineering and utility adjustments from West Arsenal Road, at the start of Midewin in Wilmington, to Nowell Park in Joliet

$1 million for repaving from the Island in Wilmington to Wilmington-Peotone Road

“I have been raising the alarm for years that Route 53 needs to be fixed,” said Will County Board member Joe Van Duyne. “This road is dangerous and these projects will keep our community safe and help our local economy.”

These projects are part of IDOT’s Multi-Year Plan, a $40 billion investment in construction projects for the next six fiscal years. The project invests in all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, aviation, transit, freight and passenger rail, waterways, as well as bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

“I couldn’t be happier for Wilmington,” said Wilmington Mayor Ben Dietz. “For years roads have been a pain point and the progress that we are making is fantastic. We still have plenty of work to do, but this is a huge win for Wilmington!”

To find a full list of projects slated for the 40th Senate District, visit IDOT’s website.