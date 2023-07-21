Rev. Grant Speece has served as pastor of First Congregational United Church of Christ since September 2017.

He is now embarking on a new chapter in his life.

Pastor Grant has been thinking of specializing in Interim Ministry for the last few years. An interim minister serves a church temporarily for a few years while the church looks for a new permanent pastor. He has received training online to be certified by the Interim Ministry Network for Interim Ministry. Interim Ministers need to be able to help a church deal with the loss of the previous pastor while also preparing them for the next pastor.

Pastor Grant and his wife Bethany have bought a house in Papillion, Nebraska. He plans to be available for Interim Ministry in both Nebraska and Iowa.

He is a retired army chaplain. They chose Papillion because it is near a military base where they can use the commissary and exchange.

On Sunday, July 23 the church will hold a dinner in Pastor Grant and Bethany’s honor. On Sunday, July 30 the Committee on Ministry of the Eastern Association, Illinois Conference, United Church of Christ will lead the church in a Service of ending an Authorized Ministry. This will be part of the regular Sunday service of the church and will take place beginning at 10:30.