William K. Hoffman

Bill passed on July 18, 2023 at the age of 79. He was born on January 23, 1944, son of the late Kenneth and Mary (Finley) Hoffman. Bill grew up in Dwight, IL, was a graduate of Dwight Township High School, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from UW-Platteville. He served in the United States Army from 1967-1969 as a combat engineer and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. While serving in the Army he was presented with the Bronze Star Medal. Bill was employed as a corrosion engineer at Wisconsin Gas Company for thirty years.

He is survived by his wife, Becky (Hopkins) of 55 years. They were married June 2, 1968 and raised 3 daughters while residing in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. After retirement, they moved to Phillips, WI for 17 years and most recently were residing in Kaukauna, WI to be near their daughters. He enjoyed time with family and friends, hunting and fishing. He was always working on multiple projects in his garage and he looked forward to deer camp every year.

Along with his wife Becky, he is survived by their three daughters: Pam (Steve) Arnold, Mary Ann (special friend Josh Denzel) Loveland and Susan (Derek) Rodd; grandchildren: Mariah (Kyle) Peotter, Morgan (Brent) Radlinger, Cody Gaber (special friend Ellie Esterman), Alex and Aubrey Loveland, Adison and Hailee Rodd; great-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Taya and soon to arrive baby Peotter and Reese Radlinger; his siblings: Beverly (Lee) Jensen, Dan (Mardi) Hoffman and Tom (Deb) Hoffman; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: John and Jean Hopkins; as well as many nieces, nephews and good friends over the years.

A private family celebration of life will be held later to share memories and stories. Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with assisting the family.

A special thank you to the staff at Thedacare Regional Medical Center, Appleton and Peabody Cherry Meadows.