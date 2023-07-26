Virginia Walsh passed away peacefully on July 24, 2023, at The Pointe in Morris at the age of 103. Born November 13, 1919, in Goose Lake Township the daughter of John and Ella (Cushing) Dirker.

Virginia received her education at The Divine School and graduated from Coal City High School with the class of 1937. She married Gene McArdle on February 14, 1942, at Immaculate Conception Church in Morris. He preceded her death in 1969 and their son, James Patrick preceded them both in death in 1963. Virginia married James Walsh on August 7, 1970, at Immaculate Conception Church in Morris.

Virginia was employed for many years at Triple A office in Morris and then worked part time at the Grundy County Treasurer’s Office. She was a volunteer at Morris Hospital at the reception desk and in the gift shop for more than 25 years, a member of the Immaculate Church Worship Committee for three years, a Eucharist Minister Member of Fatima Rosary Group, a member of the Hospice Auxiliary, and served as an election judge for many years.

Virginia is survived by her stepchildren, Jill (Keith) Vilt and Rev. Stephen (DeAnn) Walsh; five step grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents; and her brother, Raymond and his wife Lorraine.

Services for Virginia will be held Friday July 28, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Church in Morris at 10:00 am. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 9:00 am.

Donations may be to Lightways Hospice in Joliet or Immaculate Conception Church in Morris.

An online guestbook can be found at www.ucdaviscallahan.com where memories and photographs can be shared. Arrangements have been entrusted to U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W Washington Street, Morris, IL.