Robert Lee Frobish, 70, of Orlando, Florida left us too soon on June 15, 2023.

He was born October 14, 1952 in Litchfield, Illinois to the late Robert E. & Wanda (Ragland) Frobish.

Bob attended Illinois State University and Leer Institute of Technology; and, was drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict. He then enjoyed success in the hospitality industry, serving as General Manager for various hotels throughout the U.S.

Growing up in the Chicago area, Bob remained a fan of the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Bulls. Bob had a serious interest in music. He also enjoyed boating and dining out. His family and friends remember his supportive kindness, his love of a good time together…and a Budweiser.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Michelle (Fedash) Frobish.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

If anyone would like to make a donation in his memory, Bob was very dedicated to the Veterans, and to Give Kids The World.

