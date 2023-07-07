Kathlyn (Kay) Therese Walsh Goeken, age 82, of the Tellico Village, Loudon, Tennessee passed away peacefully with family by her side on July 3, 2023 after a short battle with cancer. Kay was born October 28, 1940 in Pontiac, IL. She met Chuck Goeken, her husband of 59 years, while attending Marycrest College in Davenport, Iowa. They were married in 1960 in her home town of Campus, IL.

Kay obtained her Bachelors of Education from Avila College in 1976 while raising three children. After obtaining her degree, she worked as a grade school teacher for more than 20 years in Lisle, Il before retiring in 1999 to Tellico Village with Chuck.

Kay was an active member in St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church where she attended daily mass, served as an Eucharistic minister both at church and for homebound parishioners. She was very involved with the Council of Catholic Women, and the Widows Group among other organizations.

In retirement, Kay enjoyed golfing, boating, traveling, and playing cards. She was an avid reader, a life long learner, and enjoyed playing trivia games and watching Jeopardy nightly.

Kay is preceded in death by her husband Chuck; infant son Thomas; and her parents (Dale and Kathryn Walsh).

Survivors include son Richard Goeken (Lisa) of Alexandria, VA; daughters Teri Moore (Randy) of Union, KY and Karen Zak (Greg) of Greendale, WI; grandchildren Matt Moore (Victoria), Megan Bowman (Leland) and Ava Goeken; and great grandson Levi Bowman; sister Trudy (Jim) Burkholder and brother Patrick (Colleen) Walsh as well as many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends at St. Thomas the Apostle, 1580 St. Thomas Way, Lenoir City, TN 37772, Friday, July 14th at 10 am. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Thomas the Apostle parish, St. Jude Children’s Hospital www.stjude.org, or the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.

Click Funeral Home and Cremations – Tellico Village Chapel is Serving the Family of Kay Goeken. www.clickfuneralhome.com.