Jeanette A. “Jenny” Sigler, 75, of Dwight passed away on July 2, 2023, at 4:50 pm at her residence.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date, cremation rites will be accorded.

Hager Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jenny was born on January 5, 1948, in Chicago, to Alfred and Adeline (Schwaegler) Newcomb. She married Charles Sigler on June 29, 1985. Charles survives in Dwight.

Also surviving are her children, son, Wayne J. (Cindee) Parks of Joliet; daughter, Tammy (Donnie) Privette of Stanford, KY; stepdaughters, Angela K. Winkler of Gilete, WY, and Carrie Ann (Greg) Lutt of Black Forrest, CO; many grandchildren, great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Christopher Rieble; and sister, Diane Yoshinari.

Jenny was educated in the Chicago School System. She was a member of the Northern Illinois Bluegrass Association. She worked as a Medical Lab Technician for various companies and hospitals in the Chicago area for over 20 years.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.hagermemorial.com or on our Facebook page.