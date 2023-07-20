Dorothy Elizabeth Roche, 102, passed away at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac, IL on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Dorothy was born April 10, 1921 to Ammi and Marguerite (Zogg) Jacobs. She married Leo Roche at St. John’s Cathedral in Newark, NJ on July 3, 1943. Following the war, they returned to Emington, IL where they made their home until Leo passed away on January 17, 2001. She moved to Dwight, IL and continued to spend winters in Tucson, AZ well into her 90s before deciding to reside at Evenglow.

Dorothy graduated from Reddick High School and ISU-Normal. She taught for many years in Livingston County schools as well as helped her husband at the Schutz Publishing House where, along with his brother Donald and his wife, Janet, they printed the Emington Joker and several other hometown papers.

She was a lifelong learner who enjoyed many hobbies and activities including sewing, quilting, and crochet. She was an avid golfer, loved playing cards, reading and working puzzles and we know she’s happily dancing with her dear Leo again. She will be remembered as a truly extraordinary woman, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend who inspired so many and remained active and engaged throughout her beautifully long life.

Surviving are granddaughters: Julie (Brian) Bugiel and Michelle (Timothy) Koelbl; great-grandchildren: Cory and Tyler Bugiel and Malorie and Emma Koelbl; and daughter-in-law, Janet (Rodino) Roche.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; sons: James and Richard Roche; and sisters: Alice Bruner, Ruth Adams, and Ann Clapp.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, July 25 at Broughton Cemetery for Dorothy and her son, Richard, who passed away on May 12, 2023. There will be an informal gathering for family and friends at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight prior to the service from 10:00-11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Dwight Public Library or the donor’s choice.