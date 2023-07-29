Clarence Erwin Huseman peacefully passed into Glory with his family by his side on July 27, 2023. Born April 1, 1935 of Bluffs, IL, son of Arthur and Jennie (Moffett), Clarence lived a fruitful life with an eternal mindset and he was eager to be called “home”. Clarence was raised on a farm on Rattlesnake Hollow with three brothers (Eugene, Lester, and Virgil) where he enjoyed a traditional country upbringing. He married Patsy Christison, also from Bluffs, and was a faithful husband for over 68 years. She survives in Morris, IL. Clarence loved to talk about his days in Bluffs and had many nostalgic stories he loved to share with anyone who would listen.



Born on April Fool’s Day, Clarence was known as a constant jokester, where he entertained himself and others with various pranks and jokes. Clarence made rattlesnake eggs, quarter pounders, and many other wood projects that he used as props in his pranks. He was also a skilled woodworker, and he loved making wood projects from his basement shop for the whole family.



Pat and Clarence raised four children in Dwight – Jean Ann (George) Meier of Memphis, MO, Jamie (Mike) Pierce of Dwight, Sherrie Jo (Vernon) Small of Scottsville, KY, and Rick (Alice) Huseman of Yorkville, and he delighted spending time with his large family. He has eleven grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren. Over the years, Clarence was a fixture at little league games, church programs, and many sports activities. When his out-of-town grandchildren were in Dwight, he was sure to have their favorite snacks for their visit. As his grandchildren begin having children of their own, he said he always knew he was a “great grandpa”, and he loved going to visit family to keep updated on what they were up to.



Clarence was also known as “Frog”, particularly during his days at Riber Construction. Clarence spent 42 years as an operator and carpenter, joining Riber’s after working on the railroad in Bluffs and Reddick. He brought his joking personality to the job site, where he played numerous pranks on his suspecting co-workers. From greasing door handles, to replacing sunscreen with grease, he was always looking for opportunities to make someone (or himself) laugh. Although he was regularly finding humor on the job site, he had a reliable work ethic during his entire career. He would likewise consistently break at 10:00 for a Pepsi and donut for “tea-time”. Clarence also used his tradesmanship to serve, making trips to the Bill Rice Ranch and Apache Creek to work on construction projects.



A devoted Christian, Clarence was sincere in sharing his faith in Jesus his Savior. Clarence regularly served his church in countless positions, and anyone who met him would know he lived a live with an eternal perspective. Even in his final days he was quoting scripture and hymns that were committed to memory. Clarence would want every reader to know Jesus changed his life, and we all can know Him personally as well.



Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, his step-father Luke Little, three brothers, two step-brothers (Berkley and Luke Little), and his granddaughter Kimberly. A visitation will be held Sunday, July 30 from 2-5pm at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight, IL. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Monday, July 31 with a burial at Oaklawn Cemetery to follow. Memorials can be sent to the Bill Rice Ranch (627 Bill Rice Ranch Road Murfreesboro, TN). This obituary can be read and a guestbook can be found at www.hagermemorial.com.



