The MVK seniors meet July 18, 2023 at the Mazon American Legion for lunch provided by CNN and furnished by the “Whistle Stop” from Coal City.

President Sherry McIntosh called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was said. Silent prayer was said for anyone feeling ill, EMT’s, Policemen, and Firemen.

Happy Birthday was sung for Ernidine Sinnott, Richard Payne, Patty Meierdink, and Judy Leeder. Door prizes were won by Nancy Johnson, Bill Chamberlain, and Carol Clement

The Secretaries and Treasurer’s report was read and a motion by all agreed.

A motion to adjourn the meeting by Bill Chamberlain and 2nd by Nancy Johnson.

The next meeting will be held August 15,2023 with Euchre at 10:30 and Bingo following the meeting.

Anyone 60 or older is invited to join for a small donation.Be sure to call the CNN at (1-815-941-1590) to make a reservation.