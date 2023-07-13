ILLINOIS STATE POLICE MAKE ARREST FOR AGGRAVATED DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WILMINGTON – Illinois State Police (ISP) announced the arrest of and charges against 33-year-old Michael Trinka of Wilmington, IL. Trinka was charged with twelve counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence (Class 2 Felony).

On June 27, 2023, at approximately 10:36 p.m., ISP Troop 3 responded to a two-unit crash with fatalities on Interstate 55 southbound at milepost 238 in Will County. Unit 1, a black Ford F-150, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near milepost 238. Unit 2, a GMC Yukon, was traveling southbound on Interstate 55 in the same area. Unit 1 struck Unit 2, head-on. Unit 2 was then struck by a truck tractor semi-trailer. The driver and front seat passenger of Unit 2 were pronounced deceased on scene. Three juvenile passengers of Unit 2 were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of Unit 1, identified as Michael Trinka, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ISP Zone 1 Violent Crime Unit (VCU) conducted a thorough investigation and on July 12, 2023, the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for above charges. Trinka was taken into custody and bond was set at $3,000,000, 10 percent to apply. Trinka is being held at the Will County Jail. No further information will be disseminated.