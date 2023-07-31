Cat Clausen of Dwight, IL will be featured in the 18th Annual Lakeview East Festival of the Arts, curated by theLakeview East Chamber of Commerce. The Festival of the Arts will take place along Broadway, Belmont, and Hawthorne in Chicago on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (with additional Saturday hours for live music, food and drink tents until 10 p.m.) and Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lakeview East Festival of the Arts Partners with Artists Across a Wide Variety of Mediums to Curate a Local Celebration of Art, Culture, Family Activities, Food, Music and More.

CHICAGO —The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce is proud to host and produce the 18th Annual Lakeview East Festival of the Arts. The official hours for the Lakeview East Festival of the Arts are Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. with additional hours for live music, food and drink tents until 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Lakeview East is a dynamic and diversified neighborhood community rich in culture, history and the arts. The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce works hand in hand with its local residents and business owners and is pleased to offer its neighbors and the Chicagoland area with one of the premier fine art outdoor festivals. For more than 17 years, the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce has presented one of the most unique and popular art festivals in Chicagoland. Every aspect, from artists to musicians to vendors and everything in between, is specifically selected by the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce in order to bring the best to the heart of Lakeview and to all who visit during the Festival.Lakeview East Festival of the Arts asks for a $5 donation upon entrance, this fee goes to supporting additional events and offerings in the Lakeview East area. Visit LakeviewEastFestivalOfTheArts.com for more information.