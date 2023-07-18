The Dwight 10U baseball squad competed in the 9th Annual Braidwood Baseball Softball Association Summerfest Tournament. They came away with the first place trophy.

The tournament ran from Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to Monday, July 17, 2023, at Old Smokey City Park in Braidwood, IL. Teams from Braidwood, Channahon, Coal City, Dwight, Minooka, Pontiac, and Whiteford came to play at the 8U, 10U, and 12U levels.

8U

1st Place Whiteford

2nd Place Braidwood

10U

1st Place Dwight

2nd Place Braidwood

12U

1st Place Channahon

2nd Place Braidwood