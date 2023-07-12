The DTHS Trojan track team held a 3 day camp (July 7-9) for 25 grade school athletes. The campers, who were excited, learned much about this sport and had lots of fun while doing the different events. On Saturday, the future track stars competed in a track meet. It was quite enjoyable watching the campers compete with much determination and spirit. The coaches would like to thank the current and recent Trojan track athletes for all their help in making the camp a great success. Saturday’s meet brought out many proud parents and grandparents to cheer on the young athletes.