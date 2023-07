The temporary records of the members of the DTHS class of 2017 will be destroyed on August 7th, 2023. Members of this class must sign an official Release of Records form to obtain their files. This may be printed and completed from the DTHS website www.dwightk12.org.

Temporary records do not include transcripts or health records, which are retained permanently.

If you have any questions, please contact Chad Miller in the Student Services Office @ 815.584.6204