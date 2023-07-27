Over 300 high school programs and more than 450 collegiate programs were recognized with this year’s award. Illinois had only 23 winners with Dwight being the only representative from the Tri-County Conference.

Coaches were able to nominate their teams for the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award following the conclusion of their spring semesters prior to the nomination deadline of July 13. To be honored, teams had to meet the following criteria:

* Must be a high school or college team

* Head coach must be a current ABCA member

* Team must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.00 on a 4.0 scale during the 2022-23 academic year