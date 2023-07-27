The Dwight Township HS baseball program has been awarded as one of the 2022-23 ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award winners! Teams from every level of college and high school baseball were honored with this year’s award, which highlights programs coached by ABCA members that posted a GPA of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale for the entire 2022-23 academic year.
Over 300 high school programs and more than 450 collegiate programs were recognized with this year’s award. Illinois had only 23 winners with Dwight being the only representative from the Tri-County Conference.
Coaches were able to nominate their teams for the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award following the conclusion of their spring semesters prior to the nomination deadline of July 13. To be honored, teams had to meet the following criteria:
* Must be a high school or college team
* Head coach must be a current ABCA member
* Team must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.00 on a 4.0 scale during the 2022-23 academic year
Thank you for all of your support and the teachers support and guidance with our student-athletes.