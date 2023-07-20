Coronavirus Business Resiliency Grant Program

Eligible businesses can apply for up to $20,000 for the durable permanent or semi-permanent equipment purchased or rented to prevent, prepare for, or respond to COVID-19 through the Illinois Department and Economic Opportunity(DCEO) CDBG-CV-Business Resiliency Program.

North Central Illinois Council of Governments (NCICG) is working with multiple counties in the region to submit applications for this DCEO program. Interested businesses can find information about this program on NCICG’s website at www.ncicg.org. This page provides a description of eligible businesses and eligible activities and expenses, along with the forms a business needs to complete and a video explaining how to fill out the forms. The site also has deadlines and to whom businesses must submit information for the county application.







