To RSVP, register using the Zoom link on this page.

Heritage Prairie Wind – Morning In-Person Public Information Session June 6th from 8AM-10AM Pontiac Elks Lodge Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/196422780009886 Heritage Prairie Wind – Evening In-Person Public Information Session June 6th from 7PM-9PM Pontiac Elks Lodge Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/196422780009886