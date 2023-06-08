A lot has been happening the last few weeks in Dwight ……

Groundbreaking has taken place for the new DTHS Athletic Practice Facility which will be constructed between the south parking lot and the baseball field.

Construction of William Street Townhomes income base housing project is going strong.

DTHS is adding storage rooms to the west side of the school.

Nicor is digging up Chippewa and Park streets to add enhancements to their supply network.

Bridge repair is taking place over Gooseberry Creek on Washington and Columbia streets.

The Dwight Economic Alliance has added landscaping in the grassy area just north of the Dwight Historical Society (Old train depot).

The DEA has also added a pathway to facilitate travel between the Historical Society and the sidewalk connecting Fox Developmental Center with the Dwight Downtown area.