Dwight Village Board of Trustees Notes From Monday June 26

Prior to the regular Board of Trustees Meeting on June 26 a Services, Public Health & Safety Committee Meeting was held with the following agenda items.

Discuss providing ambulance services to Reddick. Allen Township contract amendment

EMS Director Michael Callahan reported that a proposed annual fee assessment of $35,000 had been offered to Reddick for the Dwight ambulance service to take over their coverage and the officials in Reddick responded with a counter offer of $18,000. Based on that, the Committee members decided it was not prudent to continue with the plan.

The Committee also discussed revising the fee structure for Allen Township to make it more practical. Village Attorney Nick Ehrgott would adjust the agreement verbiage and it would voted on at a future meeting.

Prior to the regular Board of Trustees Meeting an Ordinance Committee Meeting was held with the following agenda items.

Stop sign(s) at Clinton and Williams St. Dog Walking in Renfrew park

Prompted by a recent accident at the intersection of Clinton and William Streets, the Ordinance Committee had a lengthy discussion regarding the need for traffic control signs at this location. It was decided that a four way stop should be be pursued.

The consensus of the Committee was that dog walking should still continue to be banned in Village Parks. This means that dogs would not be allowed at Garrett Park ball games or at Renfrew Park. Lions Lake is the only Park where dogs are allowed. Signs will be posted at Garrett Park.

REGULAR BOARD MEETING NOTES FROM THE JULY 26 MEETING:

PUBLIC FORUM:

Austin Haake was present and asked for clarification on verbiage on change orders.

Randy Irvin, representing Dwight Economic Alliance, thanked village workers and others involved with pulling off a successful Buzz the Gut event on June 24. There were a record number of participants.

VILLAGE REPORTS

VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR CRISSY LIVINGSTON

Nicole Bozarth has started as Administrative Assistant / Billing & Permitting Clerk. The the office will soon be back to full staff. Property of 5.5 acres at the intersection of I55 and Route 47 will be auctioned off by its owner in August 15. Microsoft licenses for the office are being reviewed.

EMS DIRECTOR MICHAEL CALLAHAN

One of the EMS Basics is making strides to become a Full Medic. The Vial of Life Program will be reinstated kicking off at the National Night Out. It provides a process for citizens with special needs to provide information in advance to first responders. Walk-ins for blood pressure checks are welcome from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CHIEF OF POLICE MIKE NOLAN

Two recruits at the Academy are finishing week eight, with eight more to go. The no parking signs have been installed at Peoples National Bank.

DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC WORKS CORY SCOLES

Signs are being ordered for the ball diamonds. The baseball field fence at the park will be installed in the near future. The bridge repair on Columbia is progressing. William Street construction is progressing as well. Park Street and sidewalk repairs should be complete within 30 days.

ORDINANCES/RESOLUTIONS

Approved ordinance amendment 10.505 (c) to approve parking restrictions on West Main Street.

OLD BUSINESS

Harvest Estates Phase 1 was approved to move to Planning Commission

NEW BUSINESS

Recommendation was approved to add 8.23 Credit Card Policy to the Personnel Policy manual to allow for Department Credit cards.

The next Village Board Meeting will be July 10.