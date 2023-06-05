Morris Hospital Announces Stroke Support Group

June 2, 2023, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital is hosting its Stroke Support Group on Tuesday, June 13, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Diagnostic & Rehabilitative Center of Morris Hospital, 100 Gore Rd., Suite H, Morris. The support group facilitator is a speech pathologist from Morris Hospital.

The Stroke Support Group is for individuals who have a history of stroke or any neurological event, as well as their caregivers, spouses, and loved ones. The focus is to support, educate, and bring people together who are facing similar issues. The session typically includes a guest speaker who provides education and is available to answer questions.

Those planning to attend are asked to register online at www.morrishospital.org/events, or call Morris Hospital’s Speech Therapy Department at 815-705-7440.

Morris Hospital Announces Babysitter’s Training Course

June 2, 2023, Morris, IL — Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is offering a Babysitter’s Training Course on Friday, July 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Morris Hospital Training Classroom at Shabbona School, 725 School St., Morris. The same class will be offered on August 4 and October 9.

The Babysitter’s Training Course is designed for youths age 11 and older who are interested in acquiring the information and education needed for a safe babysitting experience including interviewing for a babysitting job, choosing safe and age-appropriate toys and games, performing first aid, practicing diapering and feeding techniques, and handling bedtime issues. Participants should bring a doll to class along with an email address so their certificate can be sent to them by the American Red Cross upon completion of the class.

Registration is $40 and includes lunch. Masks are optional. Register online at www.morrishospital.org/events. Questions can be directed to 815-705-7360.

