The United Way of Livingston County has started a Go Fund Me page to help with the purchase of a new computer.

The United Way works tirelessly to improve the lives of our Livingston County residents by supporting a variety of community agencies that aid those who need it most.

We are currently facing the challenge of desperately needing a new computer for our office. This computer is used to develop all of our fundraising initiatives, track our progress, and ensure we are organized and up to date on all of our clerical and administrative needs.

Here is where you come in: Can we as a community come together and fund this computer in a single day? No donation is too small. We know that if we band together, we can reach this goal and continue to support our wonderful Livingston County community.

The United Way is working with NetSource on obtaining the best possible price for this piece of technology. Any additional funds raised will go directly to the agencies that the United Way supports.

Thank you for your generosity; together, we are building a stronger, happier community!