The Board of Education of Tri-Point CUSD 6J

Special Meeting of June 21, 2023 at 6:30pm

101 East Main Street, Kempton, IL

Agenda

Call to Order Roll Call Presentation of Resolution of Permanent Transfer of Funds Questions or Comments Adjourn

The Board of Education of Tri-Point CUSD 6J

Special Meeting of June 21, 2023 at 6:45 pm

101 East Main Street, Kempton, IL

Agenda

Call to order Roll Call Amended Budget Presentation Questions or Comments regarding the Amended Budget Adjournment

The Board of Education of Tri-Point CUSD 6J

Regular Meeting of June 21, 2023 at 7 pm

101 East Main, Kempton, IL

Agenda

Call to order Pledge of Allegiance Roll Call Public Comments Recognition of Retirees Presentations Student Recognition Teacher Recognition Retirement Recognition Superintendent Report Consent Agenda Approve the minutes of the May 17, 2023 Regular and Closed Session Board Meeting Treasurers Report dated May 31, 2023 Accounts Payable dated May 31, 2023 Approve Renewal of contract with Gibson Area Hospital for HS Sports Medicine Services in the amount of $10,000 Approve the renewal of Property, Liability, Vehicle, and Workman’s Comp insurance with Compass Insurance Partners Authorize Superintendent to prepare the 2023-24 School Budget Approve May 29, 2024 as High School Graduation Date for the 23-24 school year Correspondence Committee Reports Legal Committee Meeting Recap Set Finance Committee Old Business Confirm Board Committee Assignments New Business Registration open for 2023 School Board Convention Nov 17-19 Approve Late Start Dates for the 2023-24 School Year Approve contract with Almy Educational Consulting Approve Resolution to include compensation paid through IRC Section 125 as IMRF earnings Approve amended 2022-23 budget as presented Authorize Permanent Transfer of Funds Transportation to Education Building to Education

Closed Session Appointment, employment, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees; Possible Action(s) on any Closed Session Items Accept Resignation/Retirements Employment Actions Adjournment

Next Board Meeting July 19, 2023 in Board Room, Kempton