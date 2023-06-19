The Board of Education of Tri-Point CUSD 6J
Special Meeting of June 21, 2023 at 6:30pm
101 East Main Street, Kempton, IL
Agenda
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Presentation of Resolution of Permanent Transfer of Funds
- Questions or Comments
- Adjourn
The Board of Education of Tri-Point CUSD 6J
Special Meeting of June 21, 2023 at 6:45 pm
101 East Main Street, Kempton, IL
Agenda
- Call to order
- Roll Call
- Amended Budget Presentation
- Questions or Comments regarding the Amended Budget
- Adjournment
The Board of Education of Tri-Point CUSD 6J
Regular Meeting of June 21, 2023 at 7 pm
101 East Main, Kempton, IL
Agenda
- Call to order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll Call
- Public Comments
- Recognition of Retirees
- Presentations
- Student Recognition
- Teacher Recognition
- Retirement Recognition
- Superintendent Report
- Consent Agenda
- Approve the minutes of the May 17, 2023 Regular and Closed Session Board Meeting
- Treasurers Report dated May 31, 2023
- Accounts Payable dated May 31, 2023
- Approve Renewal of contract with Gibson Area Hospital for HS Sports Medicine Services in the amount of $10,000
- Approve the renewal of Property, Liability, Vehicle, and Workman’s Comp insurance with Compass Insurance Partners
- Authorize Superintendent to prepare the 2023-24 School Budget
- Approve May 29, 2024 as High School Graduation Date for the 23-24 school year
- Correspondence
- Committee Reports
- Legal Committee Meeting Recap
- Set Finance Committee
- Old Business
- Confirm Board Committee Assignments
- New Business
- Registration open for 2023 School Board Convention Nov 17-19
- Approve Late Start Dates for the 2023-24 School Year
- Approve contract with Almy Educational Consulting
- Approve Resolution to include compensation paid through IRC Section 125 as IMRF earnings
- Approve amended 2022-23 budget as presented
- Authorize Permanent Transfer of Funds
- Transportation to Education
- Building to Education
- Closed Session
- Appointment, employment, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees;
- Possible Action(s) on any Closed Session Items
- Accept Resignation/Retirements
- Employment Actions
- Adjournment
Next Board Meeting July 19, 2023 in Board Room, Kempton