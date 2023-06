St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ransom is celebrating 100 years of their brick church building.

“Building Our Faith Through Celebration” has been the year-long theme of the parish.

On Sunday June 25, 2023 there will be a 1:00 p.m. Mass with celebrant, Fr. Bowan Schmitt.

Following the celebratory Mass there will be refreshments served.

All are welcome to join in the celebration.