SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Held in the Dwight Common School District Library On June 14, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Nick Stipanovich called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Tara Hansen; Jaime Mallaney; Nick Stipanovich

ABSENT: Chuck Trainor

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal; Jeremy Jenkins, Asst. Principal/AD

Mr. DeLong presented the final proposal for the Amended GS Budget for the 2022-23 school year. He reminded the Board that the increased surplus is mostly due to ESSER III funding and an increase in CPPRT and CSFT.