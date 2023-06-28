The Paper has learned that the new multi use path, originally planned from Lions Lake to Renfrew Park via abandoned lanes of Route 66 and Morris Road, has been reduced in scope. The path will now be terminated at Illinois Route 17.

The newly-configured path will not cross two state highways nor two Norfolk Southern railway crossings. The Norfolk Southern had previously stated its reluctance to allow a separate crossing over its tracks.

A Dwight official cited the increase in costs of construction as a prime reason for shortening the multi use path. Dwight had originally been approved for a $735,188 Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program Grant to build the path.