OSF HealthCare Welcomes New Pain Management Physician

(Pontiac, Illinois | June 23, 2023) – OSF HealthCare is pleased to add a new pain management physician to its staff to better serve Livingston County.

The addition of Ashraf Hasan, MD, will allow OSF HealthCare to help patients manage their chronic pain. He will care for patients at OSF Pain Center at 2500 West Reynolds Street in Pontiac and at OSF HealthCare – Medical Group at 107 Watters Drive in Dwight.

Dr. Hasan offers a number of services to assist his patients. He is triple board certified in pain medicine, sports medicine, and physical medicine and rehabilitation.

He attended Chicago Medical School and completed his internship in internal medicine at St. Joseph Hospital in Chicago. Dr. Hassan completed his residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at Schwab Rehabilitation Hospital in Chicago.

“I was drawn to the profession because I empathize with what people are going through,” said Dr. Hasan. “I want everybody who needs help and walks through our doors to have an outstanding experience with compassionate care.”

You can learn more about Dr. Hasan here. New and existing patients can schedule appointments for pain management by calling (309) 661-6240.