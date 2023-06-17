It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of William Lewis Schaulin of Colleyville, Texas. He was born in Gardner, Illinois, on July 4, 1938. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 25, 2023, at the age of 84. William (Bill) was the oldest of 44 grandchildren in the John L. and Gertrude Hill family.

He was loved and cherished by many people. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Lyle Schaulin; his mother, Mildred Hill Schaulin; his sister, Karen Joy Schaulin; his brother, Roger Schaulin; and his nephew, Kyle Schaulin.

Bill graduated from Amboy High School in Amboy, IL and attended the University of Illinois at Urbana/Champaign graduating with a degree in General Engineering. During his tenure at the Illinois, he was an active member of the Triangle fraternity. Upon graduation, Bill was commissioned as a naval officer and served valiantly aboard the USS Coral Sea CVA-43 Aircraft Carrier, which included sailing in the South China Sea just before the official start of the Vietnam War.

His hobby was playing golf and he was immensely proud of scoring a hole-in-one on September 26, 2001, at Canyon Creek Country Club. His passion for golf led him to make golf clubs for other people. One of his famous achievements was making a custom club for Gary Player.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Karen Belmont and her husband, Mike Belmont; son, Dr. Brian Schaulin and his wife, Rebecca Schaulin; grandsons Brice Schaulin and Preston Schaulin; his brother Richard Schaulin and his wife, Mary Jane Schaulin; his nephew, Jeff Schaulin; his niece, Jennifer Schaulin; his brother, Karl Schaulin and his wife, Karrin Schaulin; his niece Kirsten Brandenburg and her husband Damien (Kris) Brandenburg; great niece Evelyn Brandenburg; nephew, Kraig Schaulin and his wife, Joy Schaulin; great nieces, Zoe Lake, Soraya Lake, and Billi Lake; niece, Esther Beck and husband Richard Beck; great nephews Skyler Beck and Mason Beck; great niece Mia Beck and nephew, Scott Schaulin.

Memorial services were held in Colleyville, Texas, and a graveside service will be Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Gardner Prairie Cemetery in Gardner, Illinois at 11:00 a.m. with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers please send any memorial gifts to Brookdale Senior Living, Alzheimer’s Walk, Veteran’s Administration or Gardner Prairie Cemetery.

Memorial services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves & Baskerville Funeral Homes and Crematory in Gardner, Illinois (815) 237-2526.