Steven Michael Hogan, 63, of Dwight, IL, passed away in Dwight, IL, at 5:48pm on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Graveside services will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at St. Paul Cemetery in Odell, IL, where friends and family are welcome, with Father Chris Haake presiding Memorials in honor of Steven may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Steven was born January 8, 1960, in Streator, IL, the son of Hank and Janet (Pearson) Hogan. His mother survives in Pontiac.

Steven is also survived by children, Tim (Mandy) Hogan, Lee (Lauren) Hogan, April Hogan, Julie (Nick) Campe; brothers, Ed (Marcie) Hogan, Jim (Patti) Hogan, Paul (Tammy) Hogan, grandchildren, Lillie, Dixie, Colton, Hallie and many nieces and nephews.

Steven was preceded in death by his father Hank Hogan.

Steven was a die hard Cubs and Bears fan and loved to fish. He also enjoyed being with his family. He was a friend to all he met.