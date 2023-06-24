Charles E. Simmons, 90, formerly of Campus, passed away June 14, 2023, at Citadel of Bourbonnais in Bourbonnais, IL.

Charles was born June 7, 1933, in Enfield, Illinois, son of Elvis and Ollie (Bryant) Simmons. He married Carol Rosnett on February 26, 1953, in Fairmount, Illinois. She passed away November 27,2021. Surviving is: his daughter, Diana (Glen) Leerhoff of Clark, MO.; sons: David Simmons of Campus, Dale (Valerie) Simmons of Buckingham, and Douglas (Lori) Simmons of Braidwood; 12 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Ann Millikin of Danville. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Inez (Simmons) Isaacs, Anna Simmons and two brothers William Simmons, James Simmons.

Charles was drafted and served in the U.S. Army as a Management Specialist at Fort Riley, Kansas. After his discharge in 1953, he worked for Material Service in Fairmount, IL until he was transferred to Morris, IL and later moved to Dwight, IL.

Charles loved his family. He especially enjoyed it when he was able to give one of them a hard time (in a kidding manner of course) and was able to laugh at himself when someone did the same to him.

Charles also enjoyed working, He usually had two jobs at the same time. Although his primary occupation was Industrial Maintenance his second job was most often small engine / mower repair which was his real passion. After the Alumax plant, where he was working closed down, he decided to open a mower shop at his home in Campus. Since that time, you could find him in his shop most every day until he finally decided to retire in 2018. His shop was more than just a mower shop, it was where country music or the Cubs game was always playing on the radio. It was also where he would take the time to share his knowledge of engines and experiences to anyone that wanted to learn and where customers became friends and friends came to visit.

Memorials can be made in Carol's name to Uplifted Care of Kankakee.