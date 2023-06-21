The Mazon Seniors met June 20, 2023 at the Mazon American Legion for lunch by CNN and furnished by “The Whistle Stop” in Coal City.

President Sherry McIntosh called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was said. A Silent prayer was said for the ill and deceased, policemen, EMT’s and the government.

Happy Birthday was sung for Bob Elamm, Joyce Lucus,Joe Nickoles,Karen Sears and Linda Poppleton. Sherry McIntosh gave a talk about the American Flag 1863-1865. The door prizes went to Carol Bryant,Charlette Honrud and Carl Johnson.

The Secretaries and Treasusres report was read and everyone was in agreement Harriet Osbourn motioned and Sandra Chismarick 2nd.

The next meeting will be held July 18,2023 with Euchre at 10:30 and Bingo following the meeting. Motion to close the meeting was made by Carol Bryant and seconded by Joe Sereno

Anyone 60 or older is invited to join for a small donation.Be sure fo call CNN at (1-815-941- 1590) to make a reservation