When Peter Meany was a kid, he and a good buddy happily spent a lot of time at the tree nursery owned by his bud’s dad, who enthusiastically grew and recommended native Illinois plants and trees. Peter was hooked. As an adult, he started from scratch, and without professional help he’s developed a rich landscape filled with his extensive collection of the botanical natives of Illinois.

Peter, with his wife Angela’s help, has created just 1 of the 6 quite various private landscapes which will be open to the public during the Kankakee Kultivators’ garden walk this year. Ticket holders will also be welcomed by Steve and Debora Christensen, Brian and Wendy Crane, John and Nancy Kaufman, John and Kris Palmer, and Candice Van Voorst. In addition, Uplifted Care of Bourbonnais will be inviting garden lovers into their Joseph and Denise Pistano Healing Garden.

Kankakee Kultivators’ 2023 Annual Garden Tour will take place Thursday, 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. Tickets can be purchased at the following outlets: Benoit Greenhouses, Busse & Rieck Flowers Plants and Gifts, Glazik Top Line Feeds, and Joy’s Hallmark Shop (all in Kankakee); Bargains and Treasures (in Bradley); Ryan’s Pier (in Aroma Park); Tholens’ Garden Center (in Bourbonnais); and Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouse (outside Grant Park).